Opportunities, Inc. Sunday Funday

Join Opportunities, Inc.’s Angel Guild on March 30th at 4:00 pm for a “Sunday Funday” afternoon of entertainment, delicious barbecue provided by Naaman’s Barbeque, beer and wine, plus other drinks (not included with ticket) provided at the open bar of Crossties Event Center in downtown Texarkana.

In addition, (optional with ticket), guests of this event can compete in baggo. First-place winners will receive custom baggo boards. Tickets are $100 per ticket. Proceeds will go to support the mission of Opportunities, Inc. which is to empower children and adults with developmental disabilities to live full lives in our community. For more information and tickets visit our Sunday Funday event page at www.oppinc.org or contact Corie Woodman at cwoodman@oppinc.org or 903.791.2284.



