TexAmericas Center Recognized for Outstanding Budget Presentation

Advertisement

TexAmericas Center (TAC) today announced its budget for the 2023 fiscal year has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association. This is the second consecutive year the organization has been recognized.

The award represents a significant achievement by the organization and reflects a commitment by the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

“TexAmericas Center strives for professionalism, integrity, and transparency in all we do,” said TexAmericas Center Executive Director and CEO Scott Norton. “This continued recognition is a testament to our dedication, and I’m proud to demonstrate the high level of governance to which we adhere for our board, tenants, and future tenants.”

Advertisement

To receive the award, organizations must satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines are designed to assess how effectively the budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications device. To receive the recognition, documents must be rated “proficient” in four categories, as well as in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories.

“Our board is devoted to a detailed and transparent budget process. While sometimes painstaking and tedious, TexAmericas Center believes there’s value in showing stakeholders and government leaders complete visibility and honesty in all of our processes,” said TexAmericas Center Board Chairman Jim Roberts. “Receiving this recognition for two years in a row underscores our success to that end.”

The budget was prepared and presented by TexAmericas Center Vice President of Finance John Moran. There are more than 1,700 participants in the prestigious program, many of whom have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and serve as examples for other governments throughout North America. For more information about the award, visit gfoa.org/budget-award.

