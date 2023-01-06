Advertisement

Dorothy Lurene Hooks was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on October 6, 1957 to Clemia Thomas and Georgia Thelma Townsel Huey. She accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Leary Chapel Baptist Church where she served until her death.

Mrs. Dorothy Hooks was preceded in death by; her parents, her husband, J. D. Hooks, Jr., and two brothers; Clemia T. Huey, Jr., and Victor Wayne Huey.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Angela (Jarvis, Sr.) Cook and Katrina (Ronald) Winters. She also leaves one son; Rodney Sumler. Three sisters: Debra (Ray) Hooks; Angela (Darrell) Rowden, Thelma (Charles) Reeves and one brother: Tony (Linda) Huey Sr.,

10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. Special daughter, Shuntreace Green, two special sister/friends, Anrether Walker and family and Juanita Barlow; special aunt; Sarah Henderson, special son, Leon Williamson and family. She also leaves a host of other friends and family members that she cherished.

Services will be held for Mrs. Hooks on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM. The location is Leary Chapel Baptist Church, 354 Barkman Creek Road, Hooks, Texas 75561.

Interment at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, 1001 S. Kings Hwy, Texarkana, TX under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASK ARE REQUIRED

