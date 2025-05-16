TexAmericas Center to Be Featured on Nationally Aired  Segment of “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid” 

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 3rd-ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announced it will be featured on an upcoming episode of Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.

The Viewpoint feature will spotlight TexAmericas Center’s dynamic economic impact, growth initiatives, and its role in advancing industrial development in the Texarkana region and beyond. The segment also highlights the flexibility and resources available at the park, designed to support businesses of all sizes with infrastructure, workforce, and location advantages.

“This is an exciting opportunity to put a national spotlight on the work we’re doing here at TexAmericas Center,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of TexAmericas Center. “We hope this feature will not only highlight our success but also attract new interest and investment in the Texarkana region.”

TexAmericas Center encourages community members, stakeholders, and partners to tune in and learn more about the innovations taking place in one of America’s most strategically positioned industrial parks.

For more information about TexAmericas Center and its services, visit TexAmericasCenter.com. To explore more about the region and what TexAmericas Center has to offer, check out the videos here: Texarkana Region At-A-Glance – TexAmericas Center.

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park, which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas). As the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over all development processes on the property, TexAmericas Center helps companies save 12 to 18 months of public review time, leading to faster Speed-To-Occupancy.

For five consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2024 and 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location. Additionally, Expansion Solutions has recognized TexAmericas Center’s QSP (Qualified Site Program) as the No. 1 certified site program in the Southern U.S.



Seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region and TexAmericas Center hosts an on-site 350-car rail yard and has over 30-miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and spotting. TexAmericas Center has also been added to Union Pacific’s Focus Sites Program, becoming one of only 32 sites in the U.S. to receive this prestigious designation.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs. Combining a “Flex Lease” with 3PL services gives companies seeking to expand or make first-time investment in the region an easier path to start operations.

The organization completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art speculative building in 2021; the building was sold in 2022. In total, the organization has built and transacted over 240,000 sq. ft. in three spec projects. TexAmericas Center has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely, efficient manner.

All of TexAmericas Center’s property is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, EB5 – Immigration through Investment area, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.