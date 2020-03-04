Texarkana 2020 Primary Election Results

Advertisement
RESULTS ARE STILL COMING IN. REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES. LAST UPDATE – 11:56 P.M.
Miller County
U.S. President – Democrat
- Joseph R. Biden – 1,067
- Bernie Sanders – 265
- Michael R. Bloomberg – 215
- Elizabeth Warren – 77
U.S. President – Republican
- Donald J. Trump – 4,463
- Bill Weld – 48
- Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente – 23
Court of Appeals Associate Judge District 4, Position 2 92% REPORTING
- Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett — 41,707
- Emily White — 32,163
State District 37 Court Judge 40% REPORTING
- Tommy Potter —3,459
- Jeffery C. Sams —3,296
Justice of Peace, District 4
- Ernest Jackie Rymer — 112
- Carl B. Standridge (Incumbent) — 116
Justice of Peace, District 7
- Jimmy Hickey (Incumbent) — 477
- Jeffery Page — 172
Justice of Peace, District 8
- Deloris M. Coe — 189
- Andy LaGrone (Incumbent) — 366
Justice of Peace, District 9
- John Haltom (Incumbent) — 294
- Howdy Smith — 252
Constable, District 4
• Art Parris (Incumbent) — 58
• Clinton S. Thomas — 163
Bowie County
37% REPORTING
Sheriff
- Constable George Huggins Jr., 2,386
- Chief Deputy Jeff Neal, 3,628
Tax Assessor-Collector
- Josh Davis, 3,747
- Ramona Dawson-Norman (Incumbent), 2,124
5th Judicial District Judge
- Bill Miller (Incumbent), 4,353
- Monty Murry, 1,638
Precinct 3 County Road Commissioner
- Kyle B. Barrett — 751
- James Strain (Incumbent) — 819
Precinct 2 County Constable
• William (Bill) Bonneville, 197
• Chad Ford, 937
