Texarkana 2020 Primary Election Results

RESULTS ARE STILL COMING IN. REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES. LAST UPDATE – 11:56 P.M.

Miller County

U.S. President – Democrat

Joseph R. Biden – 1,067

Bernie Sanders – 265

Michael R. Bloomberg – 215

Elizabeth Warren – 77

U.S. President – Republican

Donald J. Trump – 4,463

Bill Weld – 48

Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente – 23

Court of Appeals Associate Judge District 4, Position 2 92% REPORTING

Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett — 41,707

Emily White — 32,163

State District 37 Court Judge 40% REPORTING

Tommy Potter —3,459

Jeffery C. Sams —3,296

Justice of Peace, District 4

Ernest Jackie Rymer — 112

Carl B. Standridge (Incumbent) — 116

Justice of Peace, District 7

Jimmy Hickey (Incumbent) — 477

Jeffery Page — 172

Justice of Peace, District 8

Deloris M. Coe — 189

Andy LaGrone (Incumbent) — 366

Justice of Peace, District 9

John Haltom (Incumbent) — 294

Howdy Smith — 252

Constable, District 4

• Art Parris (Incumbent) — 58

• Clinton S. Thomas — 163

Bowie County

37% REPORTING

Sheriff

Constable George Huggins Jr., 2,386

Chief Deputy Jeff Neal, 3,628

Tax Assessor-Collector

Josh Davis, 3,747

Ramona Dawson-Norman (Incumbent), 2,124

5th Judicial District Judge

Bill Miller (Incumbent), 4,353

Monty Murry, 1,638

Precinct 3 County Road Commissioner

Kyle B. Barrett — 751

James Strain (Incumbent) — 819

Precinct 2 County Constable

• William (Bill) Bonneville, 197

• Chad Ford, 937