Texarkana 2020 Primary Election Results

By
Field Walsh
-
RESULTS ARE STILL COMING IN.  REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES. LAST UPDATE – 11:56 P.M.

Miller County 

U.S. President – Democrat

  • Joseph R. Biden – 1,067
  • Bernie Sanders – 265
  • Michael R. Bloomberg – 215
  • Elizabeth Warren – 77
U.S. President – Republican

  • Donald J. Trump – 4,463
  • Bill Weld – 48
  • Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente – 23

Court of Appeals Associate Judge District 4, Position 2 92% REPORTING

  • Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett — 41,707
  • Emily White — 32,163

State District 37 Court Judge 40% REPORTING 

  • Tommy Potter —3,459
  • Jeffery C. Sams —3,296

Justice of Peace, District 4

  • Ernest Jackie Rymer — 112
  • Carl B. Standridge (Incumbent) — 116

Justice of Peace, District 7

  • Jimmy Hickey (Incumbent) — 477
  • Jeffery Page — 172

Justice of Peace, District 8

  • Deloris M. Coe — 189
  • Andy LaGrone (Incumbent) — 366

Justice of Peace, District 9

  • John Haltom (Incumbent) — 294
  • Howdy Smith — 252

Constable, District 4

• Art Parris (Incumbent) — 58

• Clinton S. Thomas — 163

Bowie County

37% REPORTING

Sheriff

  • Constable George Huggins Jr., 2,386
  • Chief Deputy Jeff Neal, 3,628

Tax Assessor-Collector

  • Josh Davis, 3,747
  • Ramona Dawson-Norman (Incumbent), 2,124

5th Judicial District Judge

  • Bill Miller (Incumbent), 4,353
  • Monty Murry, 1,638

Precinct 3 County Road Commissioner

  • Kyle B. Barrett — 751
  • James Strain (Incumbent) — 819

Precinct 2 County Constable
• William (Bill) Bonneville, 197
• Chad Ford, 937

