Texarkana-Area Single Parents Receive Over $32K in Educational Support

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The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund has awarded $32,800 in scholarships to 20 single parents in the Texarkana area for the Spring 2026 semester.

In Bowie County, Texas, 13 students received $24,400, while seven students in Miller County, Arkansas, were awarded $8,400. The scholarships are part of a statewide effort that distributed $659,600 to 453 single parents across 69 counties.

Among the local recipients is Shomari Nailon of Bowie County, who is studying health science at Texarkana College with plans to become a pharmacist.

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“Without this program, I would’ve had to drop out and focus on my bills,” Nailon said. “But with this program I am in my final semester and will be the first grandchild to graduate from college out of 15. I am extremely proud to do something like this because I’ve always been doubted.”

The scholarships can be used for child care, transportation, housing, utilities, and school-related costs. Recipients also receive support services to help balance school, work, and parenting responsibilities.

The scholarship awards come as the nonprofit raised $61,000 during its second annual Day of Giving on March 20, exceeding its $45,000 goal by 35 percent.

“Day of Giving showed how deeply Arkansans believe in the determination of single parents who are working to create a better future for their families,” said Jenn Morehead. “Every gift helps remove barriers that can keep a student parent from finishing school and moving into a career with family-supporting wages.”

Since 1990, the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $50 million in scholarships. For more information, visit aspsf.org.