Texarkana Man Held on $200K Bond for Alleged Abuse of Disabled Woman

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TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana man accused of using a stick to strike a woman with muscular dystrophy on the legs is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $200,000.

Ronny Briggs, 48, was reportedly living with the disabled woman in an apartment complex on College Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday. The two had previously dated and continued to live together after their relationship ended, the affidavit said.

Briggs had allegedly struck the woman repeatedly on her legs the evening before police were called to the College Drive complex on April 14. Officers noted marks and bruising on her legs consistent with that account. The woman reportedly told police that she had deployed a fire extinguisher in the apartment in an effort to defend herself, the affidavit said.

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Witnesses at the apartment complex told officers that Briggs would leave the woman outside in her wheelchair and sitting in a vehicle for extended periods of time.

If convicted of injury to a disabled person, Briggs faces two to ten years in prison.

The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.

No attorney of record was listed Monday for Briggs.