Texarkana, Ark., board approves airport taxiway project, debates juvenile detention center demolition

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The Texarkana, Arkansas, Board of Directors approved an engineering agreement to widen taxiways at the regional airport and adopted new police staffing requirements for public events during its regular meeting March 16. The board also passed resolutions to demolish the former juvenile detention center on airport property after extended debate over whether the building could be preserved for youth services.

$11 million airport taxiway project moves forward

The board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Airport Director Paul Mehrlich to enter into an agreement with Garver Engineering to administer the widening of taxiway B, taxiway D and the conversion of runway 13-31, in an amount not to exceed $773,200.

Mehrlich said the project is funded by an $11 million grant provided by Congressmen Nathaniel Moran and Bruce Westerman and administered through the Federal Aviation Administration. The grant covers 95 percent of the cost, with the remaining 5 percent matched by the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics. No local dollars are required.

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Jordan Culver of Garver Engineering said the taxiway widening involves expanding the fillets — the curved sections where taxiways meet the runway — by 10 to 20 feet. The work is necessary to accommodate wide-body aircraft whose wider wheel assemblies could sink off the edge of the existing pavement during turns.

Assistant Mayor Ulysses Brewer asked whether local contractors would have an opportunity to bid on the work. Culver said the project would be publicly advertised in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the local paper and through Quest CDN, an online plan room used by contractors statewide.

“With a project of this magnitude there will be opportunities for local contractors to be subs on the project,” Culver said.

Director Danny Jewell asked about the construction timeline. Culver said design would take approximately six months, with bids opening around October or November and construction beginning in late February or early March 2027.

Mehrlich confirmed the improvements are tied to Project Paint, a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility being recruited to the airport.

Juvenile detention center demolition sparks debate

The board’s longest discussion centered on two related resolutions to demolish the former juvenile detention center located on airport property across the freeway from the runway.

Mehrlich said the FAA requires removal of the building because the 500-foot runway extension pushes the runway protection zone, a safety area designed to minimize casualties in the event of a crash on takeoff, over the structure. The FAA told the airport the building must be taken down to the slab before the extended runway can open for operations.

Director Laney Harris questioned why the FAA would require the building’s removal while allowing Interstate 30 to remain in the same protection zone. He also asked whether the city had explored keeping the building, noting that Miller County currently lacks a local juvenile detention facility and must transport youth to Pine Bluff.

“I just don’t see it because you got a highway there and you got the same criteria with the highway and they not making you move that highway,” Harris said.

Brewer echoed those concerns and asked that the board seek an exemption from the FAA, similar to the one allowing the interstate to operate within the protection zone.

“This is a municipality we really, really need in place,” Brewer said. “For the youth in our city, we really need a place for their rehabilitation, their education and accountability.”

Mehrlich said the airport had already asked the FAA about maintaining the building, including proposals to use it as a coroner’s office, for storage, or simply to leave it standing unused, and was denied each time. He said the distinction is that the building is an occupiable structure, while the highway involves vehicles passing through.

Jewell said the airport predates the interstate, which is why the FAA allows the highway to exist in the protection zone. City Attorney Josh Potter added that the FAA’s concern is occupiable structures, not moving traffic.

“I think a plane can dodge a few cars,” Potter said.

Harris moved to table the first resolution, the $82,100 engineering agreement with Garver to administer the demolition. Brewer seconded. The motion to table failed 2-4, with Brewer and Harris voting yes and Jewell, Smith, Roberts and Mayor Brown voting no.

The board then voted 4-2 to adopt the resolution, with Brewer and Harris voting no.

Mayor Brown questioned the $82,100 engineering fee, asking why the city could not simply hire a demolition company as it does with condemned homes. Culver explained that because the project uses state funding, it must be publicly bid and requires FAA coordination, environmental clearance, an airspace study for construction equipment, asbestos and lead paint surveys, tree removal for the new approach surface, and updates to the airport layout plan.

The demolition work itself is estimated between $300,000 and $320,000 and will be funded through a $400,000 grant split 50-50 between the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics and the two cities.

Demolition bid resolution also passes 5-2

A companion resolution authorizing Garver to seek bids for the actual demolition, in an amount not to exceed $317,900, also passed 5-2 with Brewer and Harris again voting no.

Mehrlich said the amount represents the balance of the $400,000 grant after the $82,100 engineering fee and does not necessarily reflect the final cost. If bids exceed that amount, the scope would be reduced to stay within the grant.

Culver said the Texas side of the airport board will consider the same resolutions in April. Design and bidding would take approximately two months, with completion roughly six to seven months out depending on contractor availability.

Sidewalk grant and police staffing approved

In the consent agenda, the board adopted a resolution authorizing City Manager Tyler Richards to submit a transportation alternatives grant application to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department for East Ninth Street sidewalk improvements from East Broad Street to Oates Street. The federal program provides 80 percent funding with a 20 percent local match.

Harris pulled the item to ask whether the city would pursue similar grants for sidewalk projects on East Street and Division Street, which he said were included in the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s transportation plan. Richards said the city does not have the funds to pursue additional projects this year but would evaluate options for next year.

The board unanimously adopted a resolution establishing police presence requirements for public events held at municipal facilities. The policy requires one officer or approved private security guard per 500 attendees based on estimated crowd size.

City staff said recent events with crowds exceeding 5,000 people strained the two officers already assigned to the downtown entertainment district. Event organizers may hire private security in lieu of off-duty officers, but the security firm’s credentials must be approved by the police department before the public facility use application is granted.

Hourly rates for off-duty officers range from $55.73 to $83.52 depending on rank.

Purchasing policy updated

The board unanimously adopted an ordinance amending the city’s purchasing policy under an emergency clause. Finance staff said the primary change raises the threshold for purchase pre-approvals from $500 to $2,500, reflecting current costs. The policy also prohibits splitting purchases to avoid approval thresholds and updates procedures for the city’s new financial software system.

Harris asked whether the city maintains an inventory system. Staff said fixed asset records are kept for capital purchases and that Public Works maintains an equipment inventory. Brewer requested a copy of the inventory records.

TSA agents working without pay

Director Roberts asked Mehrlich about the status of local TSA agents during the partial federal government shutdown. Mehrlich said the first paycheck reflecting zero dollars went out the previous Thursday and that agents are now working without compensation.

“If it stretches into April, we’ll be working with the food shelter,” Mehrlich said, adding that gift cards and fuel cards are particularly needed since agents must still commute to work. Donations can be dropped off at the airport office.

Board commentary

Harris announced a series of four community meetings in April across Ward 2, titled “Speak Now or Forever Hold Your Peace,” to gather resident input on the ward’s direction. Meetings are scheduled at Booker T. Washington on April 7, Vernon Bradfield Building on April 14, 2101 Hay Street on April 21 and City Hall on April 28, all at 6 p.m.

Brewer said he is finalizing dates for a Ward 4 community meeting.

Roberts reminded the public of the Parks and Recreation Department’s Breakfast with the Bunny event on March 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Terry Lee Rogers Recreation Center. The event is free and open to the public.