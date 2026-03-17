Texarkana ISD to Celebrate Opening of New Texas High School CTE Building 

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Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) will celebrate the opening of its new Texas High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) Innovation Center with a community ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

The event will bring together students, staff, community members, and voters whose support for Bond 2022 made the project possible. The celebration will showcase the district’s continued investment in hands-on learning experiences that prepare students for college, careers, and leadership in the workforce.

“This facility represents what is possible when a community invests in its students,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. “Our goal is to ensure every student has access to real-world learning opportunities that connect classroom knowledge to meaningful careers. The expansion of the CTE pathways will allow our students to explore their passions, develop critical skills, and graduate prepared to lead in whatever path they choose.”

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The celebration will begin with plenty of Tiger spirit, featuring performances by the Texas High Band, Cheerleaders, and Highsteppers. Leadership students will also take the stage to recognize the community for supporting the 2022 bond initiative that made the project possible.

The expansion includes both the CTE 1 and CTE 2 buildings, representing a significant investment in career-focused education for Texarkana students. While the ribbon will be cut at CTE 1, guests will also learn about the opportunities available at CTE 2, including programs in construction, welding, and animal science.

Join the Celebration

Community Ribbon Cutting: Celebrate alongside the TISD Board of Trustees and community leaders as the district officially opens this new chapter in student opportunity.

Student-Led Experiences: Tour the region’s largest culinary arts suite and explore the new dental assistant lab while hearing directly from students about their learning experiences. ● Excellence on Display: Visit the new home of the district’s robotics team and state-recognized student media programs, including Tiger Vision, Tiger Times, and Tiger Yearbook.

Taste of Success: Experience the professional-grade culinary kitchens and enjoy samples prepared by TISD culinary students. The program has already produced students who have been accepted to the prestigious Culinary Institutes.

“Career and Technical Education is about giving students opportunities to discover their strengths and build real skills for the future,” said Lauren Pilgreen, TISD Director of College and Career Readiness. “We want every community member to walk through this building and see what their investment has created. These labs and classrooms are launching pads for students to find their passion and master their craft.”

As guests tour the facility, student ambassadors and instructors will be stationed throughout the building, sharing how the new learning spaces are transforming instruction and preparing students for high-demand careers.

Event Details

Texas High School CTE Ribbon Cutting

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: 4001 Summerhill Road (Enter at PAC)

Who Should Attend: Community members, families, business leaders, and supporters of Texarkana ISD

About the TISD Experience

Texarkana ISD serves approximately 7,000 students across 12 campuses and is the largest school district in Region 8, maintaining a 14:1 student-teacher ratio. The district is known for its innovative campus models, strong PK–12 STEM experiences, CTE and P-TECH academies, and the region’s largest dual-credit program, with more than 2,000 dual-credit courses currently being taken and students progressing toward associate degrees while still in high school. TISD also offers a wide range of extracurricular activities and student leadership opportunities designed to help students innovate. Lead. Excel.