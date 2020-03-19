Texarkana, Ark. Providing Care Packages to Citizens 65 and Older

Advertisement

To alleviate the fear of not being able to acquire items from the stores as people are rushing to buy them out beginning Monday, March 23, 2020 the City of Texarkana Arkansas will be providing care packages to Texarkana, Arkansas residents 65 and older.

Citizens can pick up the care packages in the Public Works Department at Arkansas City Hall. A photo ID or driver’s license with a current utility bill will need to be presented at time of pick up.

Only one care package per household.

