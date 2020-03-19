Arkansas Schools Closed Through April 17; Restaurants and Bars Closed for Dine-in Service

Advertisement

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson just announced new directives canceling Arkansas School until at least April 17.

According to Hutchinson 62 people in Arkansas have tested positive for COVID-19. He said community spread is happening in Arkansas.

State Government employees will conduct business through telecommuting and on site work for essential employees.

Hospitals, clinics, and mental health facilities are mandated to screen staff and visitors for temperature and symptoms.

All Arkansas bars and restaurants will be closed for dine in services, to-go order may continue.

Indoor venues such as gyms are closed to non essential functions.

These updates are in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.