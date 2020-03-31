Texarkana, Arkansas and Miller County Establish Emergency Operations Center

Advertisement

According to a press release the city of Texarkana, Ark. and Miller County have established an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the Miller County Office of Emergency Management, located at 1007 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana, Arkansas.

According to the release, “this will allow for the appropriate number of agency representatives to work together in the EOC.”

“We are committed to making the best decisions possible for every citizen of Miller County and ask for your continued support and understanding. We will continue to stay in contact with Governor Hutchinson and our local Legislators to ensure an open line of communication which will include the City of Texarkana, Texas and Bowie County,” the release goes on to say.

Texarkana, Ark. and Miller County were previously operating in a joint emergency operations center with Texarkana, Texas, Bowie County, and Cass County.