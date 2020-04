Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police are currently investigating after a 16-year-old was fatally shot Tuesday night.

Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 1700 block of Meadowbrook Ln. just after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police Spokesperson Shawn Vaughn, a 16-year-old male died on scene.

No further details have yet been released. Check back for updates.