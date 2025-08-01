Texarkana Cardiology Associates Welcomes Back Charles Humphrey, PA-C

Sponsor

Texarkana Cardiology Associates is pleased to announce the return of Charles B. Humphrey, PA-C, a trusted cardiovascular provider with 26 years of experience. Charles previously practiced with TCA from 2005 to 2012, and now rejoins the team with a continued commitment to patient-centered care.

“We are happy to welcome Charlie back to Texarkana Cardiology Associates,” shared Dr. Jim Hurley, founding cardiologist at TCA. “Charlie practiced with TCA from 2005 to 2012 and has 26 years of cardiology and cardiovascular experience providing quality care to the four-state area.”

Mr. Humphrey holds a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is board-certified in his field.

“I look forward to reestablishing relationships with my previous patients and building new ones,” said Mr. Humphrey. “I enjoy the direct contact and patient care in a clinical cardiology practice setting. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the cardiology patients in my hometown.”

To schedule an appointment, call: (903) 838-5500 Texarkana Cardiology Associates Providing cardiology care to the four-state area since 1988

Address: 1002 Texas Blvd., Suite 400, Texarkana, Texas 75501 (903) 838-5500

