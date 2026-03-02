TXK Catfish & Mudbug Festival Heats Up Downtown Texarkana with Featured Guest “Cooking with Cajun” on April 18th

SPONSOR

Texarkana, AR – Downtown Texarkana is turning up the heat on April 18 as the Catfish & Mudbug Festival returns to Front Street from 11AM to 9PM at 400 E Front St. This year’s festival brings an exciting addition to the lineup with featured attraction Cooking with Cajun, known for delivering authentic Cajun flavor and high-energy cooking experiences.

Festival attendees will get a true taste of Louisiana-style cuisine as Cooking with Cajun brings bold flavor and live culinary excitement to the heart of Texarkana. His presence adds a signature Cajun element to an already packed day of seafood, entertainment, and community celebration.

The Catfish & Mudbug Festival will feature:

• Live performances throughout the day

• Seafood boils, fried catfish, and mudbugs

• The crowd-favorite Best Catfish Contest

• Vendors from across the ArkLaTex region

• Family-friendly activities

• Free admission for the public

Organizers are inviting families, coworkers, social clubs, and reunion groups to make it a full day out in Downtown Texarkana. With thousands expected to attend, the festival continues to serve as a major driver of community engagement and economic activity for the Front Street district.

“This event is about bringing culture, flavor, and positive energy to downtown,” organizers shared. “Featuring Cooking with Cajun takes this year’s festival to another level. We’re committed to keeping Front Street thriving and creating experiences the community won’t want to miss.”

Vendor registration remains open for businesses throughout the ArkLaTex looking to be part of one of the region’s most anticipated spring events.