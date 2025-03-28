Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Partners with Schools and Businesses to Promote National Career Readiness Certificate

Sponsor

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce its continuation in partnering with local schools and businesses to increase awareness of the National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) and its benefits. The Chamber’s number one goal is to aid in the creation of a work-ready community by equipping individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to succeed in the workforce. The Chamber is diligently working toward its’ goal of becoming a certified work-ready community (WRC).

The NCRC is a nationally recognized credential that demonstrates an individual’s competency in essential workplace skills, including problem-solving, critical thinking, teamwork, and applied mathematics. Earning this certificate signifies to employers that a candidate is prepared to contribute effectively in a professional setting, making them a strong hire for businesses across various industries.

Counties participating in the ACT Work Keys initiative undergo an onboarding process designed to guide the community toward achieving Work-Ready Community (WRC) status. This goal is accomplished through collaboration among local partnerships, schools, and individuals who recognize the value of certification. Miller County is at the forefront of this effort, currently achieving 97% certification and striving to reach 100%. Meanwhile, Bowie County is making significant progress, having obtained 60%. The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce remains dedicated to increasing these numbers and establishing a fully certified work-ready community in Texarkana, USA. The Chamber extends their gratitude toward their partners in both Miller and Bowie Counties who are helping them achieve this goal.

Texarkana College and Express Employment Professionals serve as designated testing sites for individuals seeking to obtain the NCRC. The assessment is open to anyone, providing a valuable opportunity for job seekers, students, and current employees to validate their skills and enhance their employability.

To further educate the community, the Chamber will host an informational event, “Learn & Launch,” on April 4 at 12:00 PM at Express Employment. This session will provide individuals with insights into what the NCRC is and how it can benefit their career and professional growth.

“As an employer, Domtar understands how crucial it is to have a workforce that is both prepared and skilled,” said Tammy Waters, of Domtar, and Texarkana Chamber’s Board of Directors Chair. “The National Career Readiness Certificate ensures job seekers have the essential competencies needed in today’s job market. This initiative is not just beneficial but necessary to support economic growth and strengthen our region.”

“We believe that individuals who obtain this certificate not only gain a credential to stand on, but it also creates a pathway to a career,” said Hillary Cloud, Director of Business Retention & Expansion and Workforce Development. “We hope to include more employers who recognize the benefit of the NCRC. This implementation will improve their hiring process, training, and retention.”

By working together, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, local schools, and businesses are fostering a stronger, more prepared workforce that will drive economic growth and prosperity in the region. Employers are encouraged to recognize the value of the NCRC and consider it as a valuable tool in their hiring and training processes.

For more information on the National Career Readiness Certificate, testing locations, and how to participate, please contact Hillary Cloud at the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce at hcloud@texarkana.org.

