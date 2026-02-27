Texarkana Chamber Receives $120,000 Grant to Certify Bowie County Workforce

SPONSOR

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce has received a $120,000 grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation to support workforce development efforts in Bowie County.

The funding will support the Chamber’s initiative to achieve ACT Work Ready Community Certification for Bowie County by 2026. Miller County earned the same designation in June 2025 with support from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation.

“This investment from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation reflects tremendous confidence in our community and in the future of our workforce,” said Bowie County Judge Howell. “We are deeply grateful for their commitment to helping Texarkana grow stronger, smarter, and more competitive.”

The initiative centers on the ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC), a credential that measures workplace skills including applied math, graphic literacy, and workplace documents. The certification provides employers with a standardized method to assess job candidates’ skill levels.

The Work Ready Community certification aims to strengthen the region’s workforce and attract employers seeking skilled workers.

Businesses and job seekers interested in the ACT Work Ready Community initiative can contact Hillary Cloud, Director of Business Retention and Expansion & Workforce Development, at hcloud@texarkana.org.