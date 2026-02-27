Texarkana Funeral Home: Generations of Care Since 1939

SPONSOR

For more than 85 years, Texarkana Funeral Home has had the privilege of serving families with compassion, dignity, and unwavering care. Founded in 1939 by Howard Fuqua at 6th and Main Streets, our story is deeply woven into the fabric of this community. What began as a single location has grown alongside the families we serve, built on a foundation of trust that spans generations.

Today, Texarkana Funeral Home is the largest locally owned funeral care provider in the Four States Region, with seven funeral homes and three cemeteries serving families from New Boston, Texas, to Gurdon, Arkansas. Our growth reflects not only expansion, but a continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our community while maintaining the personal touch that has defined us for decades.

With a dedicated team of more than 100 professionals, we are honored to walk alongside families during life’s most meaningful moments. From traditional services to personalized celebrations of life, our staff is committed to providing excellence in service while actively investing in and supporting the communities we call home.



Now led by Vickers and Thomas Fuqua, grandsons of our founder, Texarkana Funeral Home remains proudly family-owned and operated. Our guiding principle, “Our Families Serving Yours,” is more than a motto—it is a promise. It reflects our heritage, our values, and our steadfast commitment to care for every family with respect and compassion.

At Texarkana Funeral Home, we are more than a funeral service provider. We are neighbors, friends, and partners in remembrance—dedicated to honoring every life with dignity and helping families find comfort and peace when they need it most.