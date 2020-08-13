Texarkana Cinemark Theater Scheduled to Reopen on August 21

Advertisement

Texarkana Cinemark Theater will reopen on Friday, August 21 according to the company.

Cinemark theaters have been closed since March 18 due to the Coronavirus.

Masks will be required except when eating & drinking in auditoriums.

According to Cinemark certain areas of the facility will be cleaned every 30 minutes. Any seat that is occupied will be sanitized again before the next showtime, as well as adjacent seats, handrails and children’s booster seats.

Currently the Russell Crowe movie Unhinged is the only movie on the schedule.

