Mistletoe Market Canceled for 2020

On behalf of the Junior League of Texarkana and after careful consideration, the Board of Directors has officially cancelled the annual Mistletoe Market set for November 19-22, 2020, at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center.

For more than three decades, this unique fundraiser serves as an area staple that not only celebrates the holiday season with shopping and entertainment but also provides substantial contributions for our numerous philanthropic projects and community assistance grants.

Every year we are impressed with the overwhelming generosity from our local and regional partners, and 2020 was no different. Nonetheless, this was an extremely difficult decision, in conjunction with the Mistletoe Market leadership team, but was made out of an abundance of caution and overwhelming concern for the public health and safety of our League members, city officials, corporate partners, vendors, guests, and the entire Texarkana twin city area. Indeed, we are certainly disappointed this year’s Mistletoe Market will no longer follow through as planned, but we strongly believe it is the right choice and a sincere duty we have to our patrons and local community. Nevertheless, do mark your calendars for the 35th anniversary of Mistletoe Market – November 18-21, 2021.

The Board of Directors shall continue to address these uncharted times together with compassion, as members strive to promote the mission of the Junior League of Texarkana through other creative outlets. Presently, the League does not have intentions to transition the traditional Mistletoe Market to a virtual event; although, the planning committee continues to work diligently, exploring other viable options for additional fundraising opportunities for the remaining year, as well as a potential spring event. Stay tuned for these exciting details so you can make plans to join us!

Your continued patience and cooperation are much appreciated during this unprecedented time, and we are grateful to serve the city of Texarkana and for the leadership of our trained women volunteers. For any questions and concerns, please direct all to the 2020-2021 League President, Whitney Hall, at jltexarkana@valornet.com.

