Texarkana College Expands Prison Education Programs

The Texarkana College Trustees met today for their regular board meeting and heard a report by Dr. Dixon Boyles, Vice President of Instruction, about TC’s efforts toward expanding TC’s prison education programs. Dr. Boyles said that federal legislation passed through the FAFSA Simplification Act restored access to Pell Grant financial aid for incarcerated students in federal or state penal institutions.

“The Congressional ruling, which became active in July 2023, improves college access and affordability for incarcerated individuals,” said Dr. Boyles. “TC has led a successful education program at the Barry B. Telford Unit for years and we see this new ruling as an opportunity to expand services with the Telford Unit and also begin offering courses to incarcerated students at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Texarkana.”

“At the Telford Unit, TC is currently offering welding courses to its initial cohort of nine incarcerated students who are working towards earning an occupational skills award (OSA),” said Dr. Boyles. “These students are now working toward their 1-year Certificate in Welding. A second cohort of students will begin this year. Our hope is that this program will lead to a better class of inmates housed at the Telford Unit and will provide incarcerated individuals with the education they need to pursue a second chance at life inside and outside of prison. The U.S. Department of Education has determined that enrollment in postsecondary education programs is proven to reduce incarcerated individuals’ risk of returning to prison by 28%, and reductions in recidivism lead to greater public safety.”

Dr. Boyles said TC has applied to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to seek designation as a Prison Education Program (PEP). This designation will allow TC to offer educational programs to incarcerated individuals eligible for Pell Grant funding. A college must first receive PEP designation from its accrediting agency (SACSCOC) before the Department of Education can officially approve the disbursement of Pell Grant funds.

Dr. Boyles said while TC is waiting on designation as an official PEP to offer Pell-eligible credit courses, TC officials have also been working with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to begin offering non-credit courses at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Texarkana as early as this fall.

“TC is one of the first community colleges in the nation to begin seeking PEP designation to offer Pell Grant funding for courses, and it has been a lengthy, meticulous process,” said Boyles. “The regulations for offering services to incarcerated students via the Federal Bureau of Prisons differ significantly from those for working with incarcerated students in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. But we are making great strides toward both.”

Dr. Boyles mentioned that TC is hopeful they will get approval from the Department of Education by the end of the year to start providing Pell-eligible credit courses at FCI-Texarkana.

“Our goal for the FCI-Texarkana is to provide high-quality training programs in welding and electrical technology that will provide incarcerated students with the opportunity to earn a workforce certificate, or pursue an applied associate degree,” said Dr. Boyles. “We have dedicated staff at TC who are working with personnel at the FCI-Texarkana to ensure the highest quality of instruction is available to incarcerated students.”

Doug Saffel, Director of Prison Education Programs at Texarkana College, has extensive experience in higher education as a professor of history and government. Saffel was named the 2020 TC Endowed Chair for Teaching Excellence, TC’s 2021 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) honoree and served as TC’s Faculty Association President from 2020-2022. In addition, Saffel served as TC’s Student Government Association Advisor from 2012-2023.

Kelley Coleman is serving as TC’s Assistant Director of Prison Education Programs and brings years of experience of working with incarcerated individuals within the penal system. Coleman also serves as a member of TC’s English faculty.

For more information about the prison education programs at Texarkana College, contact Doug Saffel at 903-823-3228 or email doug.saffel@texarkanacollege.edu.