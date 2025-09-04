Texarkana College Foundation Receives $25,000 to Support Jean and Herbert Wren Endowed Fund for Nursing Scholarships

Sponsor

The Council for Regional Health Education presented a $25,000 check to the Texarkana College Foundation today at the Texarkana College Nelson Administration Building. Mayor Bob Bruggeman, board member of the Council for Regional Health Education, said the gift will be used for student nursing scholarships at Texarkana College. The contribution is made in memory of Dr. Herbert Wren and his wife, Jean. Dr. Wren practiced general and thoracic surgery at Collom and Carney from 1962-1994 and was director of the Area Health Education Center (AHEC) from 1987-1995.

“It is very important to our board to give back to education in our community,” said Bruggeman. “We know that receiving a scholarship can change the course of a student’s life.”

Dr. Jason Smith, president of Texarkana College, received the check on behalf of the TC Foundation and thanked the members for the generous contribution.

“We are so grateful to the Council for Regional Health Education for helping promote higher education in our community by providing scholarship funds,” said Smith. “Today’s gift will help even more students achieve their dreams and reach their full potential.”

For additional information or to make a donation, please contact Katie Andrus at (903) 823-3125 or katie.andrus@texarkanacollege.edu.

