Texarkana College Honored Dual Credit Students at DC/TC Complete Day Event at New Boston High School

On November 13th, 2024, as part of Texarkana College’s ongoing collaboration with partnering school districts, Texarkana College and New Boston High School hosted a DC/TC Complete Day. This special event honored Dual Credit students who have successfully completed 15 or more college credit hours. The event celebrated the hard work and dedication of the students as they continue on their path to academic success.

During the ceremony, students were honored with certificates recognizing their achievements. In addition, they received a graduation cord and had the opportunity to sign a DC/TC Complete banner, which will be proudly displayed at the school. Dr. Mary Ellen Young, Dean of Liberal and Performing Arts, Social Sciences, and Honors College and Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society advisor, led the event and was joined by TC Coordinator of Dual Credit – Ken Smith. Members of Texarkana College Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society Zeta Sigma Chapter, TC Honors College, Academic Coaches for Dual Credit, and TC Board member, George Moore, helped with the presentation.

The DC/TC Complete Day underscores the importance of early college credit opportunities and college completion, preparing students for future academic and career success.

Photos from the ceremony can be found online at https://www.flickr.com/photos/texarkanacollege/albums/

For more information about Texarkana College’s Dual Credit program, visit www.texarkanacollege.edu.

