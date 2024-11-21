Sponsor

Cody Allen Phillips, age 33, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2024, at his residence.

Cody was born on March 11, 1991, to his parents, Rhonda and Allen Phillips in Texarkana, TX.

He enjoyed riding horses, spending time with his family, and listening to music.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; David and Fannie Phillips, Roy Mattson Sr. and Jerry Mattson; his uncles, Paul Phillips and Herman Phillips; and his aunt, Linda Mattson.

He is survived by his parents, Allen and Rhonda Phillips, his sister, Patricia Wyatt, and husband, Timothy; his brother, Justin Phillips, and wife, Annemarie, and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on November 26, 2024, in Waldo, AR at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.