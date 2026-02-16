Texarkana College Honors Century of Black History Month with Student and Community Luncheon

SPONSOR

Texarkana College commemorated 100 years of Black History Month with a luncheon program titled “A Century of Impact: Conversations with Black Educators and Leaders” on Thursday, February 12, in the Pinkerton Recreation Center.

Approximately 150 area high school students, TC students, faculty, staff, and community partners attended the afternoon event focused on legacy, perseverance, and purpose.

TC President Dr. Jason Smith opened the program, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Lee Williams III, Executive Director of Student Success, Retention, and TRIO-EOC. The panel featured three speakers: George E. Moore, longtime educator, civic leader, and TC Board of Trustees Secretary; Alonza Allen Mitchell, English professor at Texarkana College; and Joshua A. Wright, recent TC graduate and registered nurse at CHRISTUS St. Michael.

Moore discussed nearly five decades in public education and the responsibility of leaders to guide future generations. Mitchell addressed culturally responsive teaching and empowering students through representation. Wright shared how campus involvement and community engagement at TC shaped his professional path.

“By centering lived experiences and intergenerational leadership, this discussion highlighted the lasting impact of Black educators and leaders while inspiring current and future students to see themselves as agents of change,” Williams said.

Dean of Students Robert Jones provided closing reflections, followed by an audience question-and-answer session with the panelists.

The event was catered by local businesses Dre’Licious Dishes and Cake House. Photos from the event are available on the Texarkana College Flickr album.