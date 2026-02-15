SPONSOR

Rebecca Ann Lewis, age 85, of New Boston, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 15, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Lewis was born on September 17, 1940, in Fouke, Arkansas and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She spent her childhood in Fouke and was a graduate of Fouke High School. She was the retired owner of Texarkana Lighting and The Kitchen Store in Texarkana.

Upon her retirement, Rebecca worked alongside her husband on the family farm, dedicating her time and energy to the life they built together.

SPONSOR

Rebecca was a faithful and active member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church. Rebecca was a true lady in every regard known for her grace, warmth, and the genuine kindness she showed to everyone she met. She never met a stranger, and her warmth left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

She loved traveling with her husband, soulmate and best friend Richard. Exploring different parts of the United States and destinations abroad, always ready for their next adventure together. Rebecca cherished the holidays, delighting in planning and organizing each gathering, always ensuring that every detail was just right and filled with love. She was an excellent cook who delighted in cooking for her family and friends, using food to show her love and bring people together. Rebecca also loved reading cookbooks and sharing her favorite recipes and discoveries with others. But the most important part of her life was her family and creating memories. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Kathy Peavy and Sandra Peavy Autrey and one sister, Deloris Mudford.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of thirty-eight years, Richard Lewis of New Boston, Texas; three sons, David Peavy of Texarkana, Arkansas, Michael Peavy of Texarkana, Texas, and Vernon Lewis and wife Susan of Texarkana, Arkansas; four daughters, Pam White and husband Ken of Texarkana, Texas, Mary Mills and husband Roger of Little Rock Arkansas, Marian Holder and husband Rickey of Texarkana, Arkansas and Judy Carroll and husband Danny of Texarkana, Arkansas ; one brother, Gary Overmyer; one sister, Tina Cooper; twenty grandchildren, twenty -two great grandchildren and a host of friends and relatives.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 A. M on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas with Dr. Kyle Peters officiating. Burial will be in Rock Mound Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Myrtle Springs Baptist Church, 555 CR 2111 Hooks, Texas 75561.