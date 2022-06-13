Texarkana College Hosting Public Open House for Tours, Information, and NEW Scholarship Applications for Fall TODAY

Advertisement

Texarkana College is hosting an Open House and program preview TODAY for the public to visit the campus and meet instructors, tour classrooms and labs, and apply for admission, financial aid, and scholarships. Tours will highlight workforce and technical training programs, academic programs, and nursing and health science labs and programs.

30-minute tours will be offered during a morning session and an afternoon session and new students who attend will be entered in a drawing to win a $1,000 voucher toward tuition and fees for Fall 2022.

Morning tours offered between 10:00 AM and 1:30 PM

Afternoon tours offered between 4:00 PM and 6:30 PM

Information booths and enrollment specialists will be set up in the Truman Arnold Student Center to answer questions, assist with application completion, and provide support in the admissions process.

NEW Scholarships have also just opened to award 75 new students with tuition assistance for Fall 2022 enrollment. The “Just Start” Scholarship will fund tuition and fees up to $1,000 each year for two years. The “Just Start” scholarship program is funded by the TC Foundation and is designed to assist non-traditional students who went straight into the workforce after high school graduation and waited to start college, adult learners and those who started college but dropped out, single parents, persons working full time, or persons who completed a GED or high-school equivalency program. Deadline for application is July 22, 2022 and new students can apply online at this link: https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/admissions-aid/tuition-financial-aid/types-of-aid/scholarships/

More information about the Open House can be found on the Texarkana College website at www.texarkanacollege.edu/open-house.

