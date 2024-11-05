Texarkana College Receives FAA Approval for New Aviation Maintenance Technician Program

Sponsor

Texarkana College (TC) is excited to announce that the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified its new Aviation Maintenance Technician training program which will begin in January 2025. The curriculum is designed to prepare students to quickly enter the workforce and help meet the growing demand for highly skilled aircraft maintenance technicians in the aviation industry.

Dr. Jason Smith, TC President said, the job outlook for aviation maintenance technicians is at an all-time high with a need for more than 716,000 new technicians globally.

“The aviation maintenance sector is experiencing unprecedented growth and the demand for new A&P mechanics is driving starting salaries upward toward $80,000 in some markets,” said Dr. Smith. “TC’s curriculum is designed to help students quickly enter the workforce within one calendar year with the knowledge and skills required to successfully gain their FAA certification.”

Dr. Smith said the program design is unique and will maximize the student’s hands-on learning time.

“The TC program is housed in a hangar at the Texarkana Regional Airport and simulates a real-world Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility (MRO). The curriculum is based on a hybrid learning format where students meet at the training facility for 4-hour blocks Monday through Friday. The remainder of their day is flexible allowing students to work remotely by watching video lectures and learning at their own pace. This type of schedule maximizes time to develop technical skills and allows students to progress faster than any other A&P training (Part 147) program out there.”

A new cohort of students will be accepted every semester with 20-30 enrolled students per semester. Funding options may be available to students for this program including Pell Grants through The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and student loans. Interested students are encouraged to contact Texarkana College’s Office of Enrollment Services by calling 903-823-3012, or visit https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/programs/aviation-mechanics-technology/.

