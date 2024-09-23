Texarkana College Sees Record Enrollment in Dual Credit Courses

Sponsor

At today’s board meeting, Texarkana College Trustees heard a report from Dr. Dixon Boyles, Vice President of Instruction, about the success of fall enrollment for TC’s dual credit program. Dr. Boyles said a new funding source available to educationally disadvantaged high school students has enabled students to invest in their futures by earning college-level credentials while still in high school.

“A record number of dual credit students are investing in themselves through workforce and college transfer programs at Texarkana College, and that investment will pay lifelong dividends for their families and them as well as our communities and all of northeast Texas,” said Dr. Boyles.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board adopted a new funding source last year known as the Financial Aid for Swift Transfer (FAST) program. Colleges must opt-in to participate in the program which provides funding to offer dual credit courses to educationally disadvantaged high school students at no cost to these students. Texarkana College began offering FAST funding to eligible area high school students when the program began in 2023 and has seen unprecedented growth in enrollment for dual credit courses this fall.

“It is so exciting to know that we live in a state that values college education and is committed to making sure that all high school students have an opportunity to attend college,” said Dr. Boyles.

Texarkana College’s Director of Dual Credit, Stephanie Stokes, said that FAST funding is a major contributor to enrollment growth, but several other factors have also boosted interest in the program over the years.

“Our partnering school districts have consistently worked to break down financial barriers and make dual credit more attainable, but it’s not an easy feat,” said Stokes. “We have also focused on changing the mindset about dual credit. For years it was only considered for top-performing, higher-grade-level students, and workforce options were devalued. This is no longer the case. Now, taking a dual credit academic or workforce class in high school is as common as taking a regular History class.”

Thomas Holt, Director Workforce Education, said although the financial incentives available through the FAST program has made dual credit programs more accessible to students, a great deal of planning by TC’s faculty and staff has provided streamlined pathways for students to gain workforce skills quickly.

“There has been a growing interest among students in gaining practical, career-oriented skills that can provide a competitive edge in the job market. The combination of legislative support, financial incentives, and student interest has driven the surge in enrollment for these courses,” said Holt.

Texarkana College has responded to the rise of interest in dual credit courses by providing a new level of support for high school students on their high school campuses. Stokes said Academic Coaches for Dual Credit (AC/DCs) are now available to all students within TC’s service area. AC/DCs can advise students on dual credit eligibility, course selection, prerequisites, and registration processes as well as financial aid. They can also help students set educational goals, identify strengths and weaknesses, and develop strategies for success. Additionally, throughout the school year, AC/DCs will check-in with students to address academic concerns including test preparation and college applications to ensure a smooth transition from high school to college.

“Our area high school students not only have more accessible opportunities, but we’ve put strong supports in place to help them choose coursework intentionally, successfully complete it, and continue their education after high school graduation,” said Stokes. “AC/DCs are available to meet on high school campuses with students during the course of their school day and will help them transition from high school to college after graduation.”

For more information, visit https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/admissions-aid/apply/dual-credit/.

