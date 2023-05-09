Texarkana College to Host Women in Workforce Event on June 9, 2023

Advertisement



Texarkana College is proud to announce our first ever Women in Workforce event, which will take place on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 10AM-12PM at the McCulloch Industrial Technology Center.

This event celebrates the accomplishments of women in traditionally male-dominated workforce fields and provides an opportunity to connect with female leaders in workforce, local industries, and employers who lift up women in workforce careers. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The event will feature opportunities to network with female industry leaders from the community who have experience creating success in male-dominated roles. Attendees will also hear from student representatives from programs like welding, construction, electrical technology, and more about their experiences and the resources available on campus. In addition, attendees will have the chance to meet TC workforce instructors and advisors to learn more about the support available during training.

“We’re excited to host this event and celebrate the achievements of women in the workforce,” said Thomas Holt, Director of Workforce Education. “Our hope is to inspire and encourage women who are interested in pursuing careers in male-dominated fields and to provide them with the resources and support they need to be successful.”

To register for this free event, visit www.texarkanacollege.edu/wiw. For more information, contact a TC Recruiter at (903) 823-3384 or email recruitment@texarkanacollege.edu.

