Texarkana College Trustees Hear Reports on Spring Graduates and Kids’ College

The Texarkana College Trustees met today for their regular board meeting and heard a report by Dr. Dixon Boyles, Vice President of Instruction, about TC’s spring commencement ceremony held on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Dr. Boyles said TC serves the community in a unique way that provides generational change for families.

“We awarded 250 degrees or certificates this spring, over half of which were awarded to graduates who are first generation students, meaning they are the very first person in their family to graduate from college,” said Dr. Boyles. “Additionally, we had over twenty high school students who completed their associate degrees with TC this spring through dual credit classes. In fact, we currently have over 1000 dual credit high school students who have completed 15+ hours of college credit with Texarkana College, representing huge savings to them and their families.”

Dr. Boyles said 105 students graduated with academic honors showing their commitment to providing a brighter future for themselves and their families.

“With nearly half of our spring graduates earning high academic achievement, it is clear that our students set goals and are determined to achieve them,” said Dr. Boyles. “Our students continue to rank in the top ten of all Texas community colleges for completion rates and our faculty and staff members are committed to helping them achieve their goals. We are all so excited to serve our community in this way by providing a nurturing environment that prepares them for their careers.”

Dr. Boyles said TC is enrolling now for the fall semester and prospective students can contact a TC recruiter for a campus tour or to get information about financial aid and registering for classes.

In other business, Trustees heard a report by Mendy Sharp, Executive Director of Community and Business Education, about the upcoming Kids’ College program set for June 3-6 for kids ages 7-12.

“TC’s Kids’ College provides students with a wide range of classes to choose from that introduces them to skills including engineering, culinary and cake decorating, sewing and design,” said Sharp. “Students can even practice being junior medics or learn more about being a crime scene investigator. There are also athletic and fitness classes to choose from including karate, pickleball, archery, and athletic games. We have recruited a team of teachers who have experience and expertise in their field and a passion for teaching and sharing their art with students of all ages.”

Kids’ College began in 1993 to provide a summer enrichment program for students in grades 2-6.

“For more than 30 years, Texarkana College has provided thousands of kids the opportunity to make lasting summer memories through participation in TC’s Kids College. Not only do students learn valuable skills and gain knowledge that will help them as they choose careers, but they also make new friends and discover new talents and interests. There are so many courses to choose from- it is often hard to narrow down which classes the child wants to take.”

Kids’ College offers morning and afternoon sessions Monday through Thursday. The morning session is 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. and the afternoon session is set for 1:00pm-3:00pm. Students may register for one or both sessions. Registration for classes is available through the TC Community and Business Education Center online portal at https://cbe.texarkanacollege.edu/kidscollege/or or for more information, call (903) 823-3270.