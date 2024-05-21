A&M-Texarkana and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital Form New Academic Partnership

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital have entered a new academic partnership that will allow Encompass Health employees to take courses at the university with reduced tuition prices. The partnership was officially launched on May 20, 2024, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the A&M-Texarkana Campus.

“We are proud to add Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital to our growing list of academic partners with Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. Their leadership wholeheartedly supports the academic growth of their employees, and we are thrilled to assist them as they work to meet their academic goals. Every additional credential or degree earned in our community strengthens our workforce and makes Texarkana a desirable destination for companies looking to relocate or expand.”

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Texarkana is excited to officially execute our agreement with TAMUT to offer our employees discounted tuition rates,” said Encompass Health CEO Todd Wallace. “This agreement presents opportunities for our team members to pursue degree paths to further their career aspirations. We look forward to working with TAMUT leadership to promote excellence in our community by advancing the educational skill set of our local talent pool.”

Under the terms of the new partnership all full-time employees of Encompass Health will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.