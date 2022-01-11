Texarkana Community Taking Precaution

Advertisement

In the wake of temporary school closures in the Texarkana Area, several local restaurants and businesses are following suit. Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are among a growing list of restaurants and chains around the area that are closing their lobbies to the community and relying solely on pick-up or drive-thru orders. While the closures are temporary until numbers hopefully decline, these closures and set backs lead many to fear the worst.

Temporary school closures were issued in January of 2020, and then extended several times throughout the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. While teachers have been prepared for the possibility of schools closures since returning in September of 2020, many are not eager to do so. “The best place for our children to be is in school,” says a source in a local district. According to unnamed sources, several local schools saw attendance rates as low as 80% in the last few days, solidifying district decisions to temporarily close schools to allow COVID rates to slow.

TXKToday will continue to compile a list of local closures for schools and businesses.

