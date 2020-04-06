Texarkana COVID-19 Update for Monday, April 6

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX—Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports five new cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) for a total of 27. Cass County has one new case for a total of five positive cases confirmed, with two of those recovered. Miller County, Ark. is currently reporting 13 cases.



Robin Betts, the Emergency Management Coordinator in Cass County requests that healthcare facilities who are testing patients contact him to report positive cases. It is important to note that positive cases will be reported in their counties of residence, not where they were tested or where they are employed.

It is important during this time to remember the need for blood is not diminished. Please continue to donate blood during this crisis, as accidents and emergencies are still happening, and the need for blood is still present. LifeShare Blood Center is relying on donors to visit its network of donor centers across Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas. Each donor center is operating on extended hours due to the COVID-19 crisis. To schedule a donation, call (903) 794-3173.

There are several local resources for those in need of food. A list of those resources can be found here: https://harvestregionalfoodbank.org/food-assistance/

“The need in our community is increasing,” Camille Wrinkle, Executive Director of Harvest Texarkana said. “To help support hunger relief in our area, visit www.Harvestregionalfoodbank.org and click on the Donate Now button. Every dollar equals 5.5 meals for our community. For more questions, please call 870-774-1398.”

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

