Arkansas Governor Cancels School For Rest of Year

Advertisement

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that Arkansas schools will be closed for the rest of the school year.

Hutchinson said that there will be no in classroom learning for the rest of the school year. Schoolwork will be completed online under the state’s alternative methods of instruction program.

All Arkansas schools were originally closed by the Governor on March 17 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Arkansas is currently reporting 875 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths.



