Texarkana COVID-19 Update Wednesday, July 1

Advertisement

TEXAKANA, TX—Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 286 positive COVID-19 cases, with 119 recoveries and 17 deaths. Cass County has a total 47 cases with 38 recoveries, and two deaths.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that he has rolled back a portion of the Open Texas plan, citing “recent substantial increases” in COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations. His order:

Reduces dine-in restaurant capacities back to 50%

Recloses bars, except for drive-thru, pickup or delivery options

Prohibits outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people unless approved by the mayor of a city or the county judge for an unincorporated area

Closes rafting and tubing services, including the rental of rafts or tubes

Advertisement

The executive order can be found here: https://lrl.texas.gov/scanned/govdocs/Greg%20Abbott/2020/GA-28.pdf?fbclid=IwAR304l1JQANgcRH1hFxsy4uZdOXP4Yzd4pr3bUOfnekzWbhJSIfudC3xERE

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The survey can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHFOIw9o16XOhE2_Ul4iKlW0K775q7zsWmjctRpovfhTWDzw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.