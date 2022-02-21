Texarkana Dance Academy brings back the Kindness, Inclusion, and Community Award from the National Dance Foundation

Advertisement

Texarkana Dance Academy traveled to Keller, TX to compete at the GuiDANCE dance competition this past weekend. On Friday evening dancers were able to take dance classes from master teachers, and on Saturday they competed against teams and studios from all over the state of Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

GuiDANCE partners with many professional organizations within the dance industry including Youth Protection Advocates in Dance® (YPAD). Owner and Director Rachel Boston and the studio were awarded

a scholarship to YPAD. This will enable Texarkana Dance Academy to certify all of their teachers through the YPAD program.

GuiDANCE also partners with the National Dance Foundation (NDF). The NDF calls for all to take the lead in showing and creating awareness for kindness and inclusion in their schools, organizations and

communities! The staff, ambassadors, and judges at GuiDANCE chose one studio from the competition to award the National Dance Foundation KIC (Kindness, Inclusion, Community) award. Texarkana Dance Academy was proudly selected from the Dallas regional as the KIC award recipient.

When asked about the accomplishments of Texarkana Dance Academy at GuiDANCE Miss Rachel was beyond proud. “As a studio owner, teacher, and mentor to students of all ages and abilities in our community, winning an award for our kindness and inclusion in our community means more than any other award. At Texarkana Dance Academy we pride ourselves as being More Than Just Great Dancing™, and winning the KIC award is just proof that our dancers are learning so much more than dancing inside of our studio.”

