Dixon Appointed to UA Hope-Texarkana Board

The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas has approved the appointment of Adam Dixon of Lewisville, Arkansas, to serve as a member of the Board of Visitors at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana (UAHT). The appointment was approved by Board resolution at the scheduled meeting held in Little Rock, Arkansas, on January 26, 2022. Dixon’s appointment was made after the UAHT Board of Visitors initiated and endorsed the appointment with the President of the University of Arkansas System, on December 21, 2021. Dixon will be filling a Board of Visitors position that is currently vacant and will serve a five-year term. The UAHT Board of Visitors is comprised of ten members appointed by the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas. The Visitors each serve staggered five-year terms and have significant knowledge and experience regarding UAHT’s service region.

Dixon is a graduate of Southern Arkansas University (SAU) in Magnolia. He has held various positions in the banking and finance industry. He is currently employed as the Chief Operating Officer of Townes Telecommunications and the First National Bank of Tom Bean in Lewisville, Arkansas. Dixon is also the owner of Dixon & Skinner, LLC, a commercial and residential properties rental company. He has been recognized for numerous awards over the years, including MVP Branch Manager, multiple Top Performer awards, and multiple sales and service awards. “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the Board of Visitors not only to give back to our communities but also to advance and support the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and its students,” Dixon said.

“It is integral to meeting our mission as a higher education institution that we have a cross-section of representation across our service area on our Board of Visitors,” Dr. Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor, said. “By inviting Adam Dixon, representing Lewisville, Arkansas, it will close a gap where we currently lack involvement by any community or business leaders. Mr. Dixon brings a wealth of experience covering multiple business sectors and has knowledge of many communities across Southwest Arkansas. He will greatly contribute to the UAHT Board of Visitors.”

