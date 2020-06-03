Texarkana Farmers’ Market Opening Saturday

Advertisement

The Texarkana Farmers’ Market located at 305 Texas Blvd is set to open for the 2020 summer season on Saturday, June 6th. The market opens at 7am until noon/sold out and is expected to be open every Saturday through July. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and facemasks are encouraged.

Cultural Foods Coordinator and Mobile Market Manager Annemarie Sullivan said, “We are looking forward to reopening the farmers’ market to help make Texarkana a healthier, brighter, more abundant place to live, and we hope you will join us.”

The new TXK Mobile Market Box program will also continue through the summer. The first week of Mobile Market started in April 2020 and has continuously sold out every week since. The food box program is an innovative service that will help the Texarkana community access the healthy fruits, vegetables, and other products of local farmers, ranchers, and growers, all through the convenience of an online ordering portal.

Advertisement

Members of the public can check the Texarkana Farmers Market website or social media pages for updates throughout the season. On our new website – https://www.texarkanafarmersmarket.com/ customers will find information on how to become a vendor, rules and regulations for selling, event information, and also how to order a TXK Market Box.

The Texarkana Farmers’ Market is funded in part by a USDA grant and local sponsors. For more information please contact, Annemarie Sullivan, Cultural Foods Coordinator and Mobile Market Manager at 512-229-7599 or email Annemarie.sullivan@txkusa.org.

