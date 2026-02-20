Texarkana Firefighters Deployed to Panhandle Wildfires With TIFMAS Strike Team 129

SPONSOR

Texarkana Texas Fire Department firefighters are working alongside crews from across Texas and other regions as wildfire operations continue around the clock in the Panhandle.

TTFD said TIFMAS Strike Team 129 members Capt. Dustin Newman and Capt. Eric McCasland, along with firefighters Mitchel Wood and Ethan Phillips, are currently assigned in the Panhandle where multiple fires are burning.

According to the department, the photos are from the Haystack Fire. Officials said two other active fires in the area are each larger than 9,000 acres.

TXK Today will continue to share updates as more information is released.