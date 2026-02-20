Ronald Millican

SPONSOR

Ronald Lee Millican passed away on February 18, 2026, in Texarkana, Texas. Born on June 25, 1957, to Marie Jo Millican in Wake Village, Texas where he spent his life with his family. From his childhood days spent catching critters with his Wake Village friends to his later years as a champion bass fisherman, his love for the outdoors was evident to those who knew him. Through countless casts and early mornings with his sons on the water, Ron ensured that his passion for nature and fishing would live on in the next generation. Ron spent his early career as a Master Carpenter. This dedication to his craft led him to a 23-year career at Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, Texas. Ron’s journey at Wadley was a testament to his hard work; he progressed through the ranks to become the Director of Engineering, a role he held with pride. He was the man who kept things running with a steady hand in a complex world. Ron found a rhythm in life that was uniquely his own. He was a man of laid-back pleasures, preferring the simple company of his family and lifelong friends while enjoying time spent together reminiscing. He was defined by an immense and quiet generosity and would give anything he had to the people he loved most without hesitation. He also loved his pets, treating them as true members of the family. He was a provider and a free spirit who never felt the need to follow anyone else’s path, choosing instead to lead with his heart. Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Jo Millican, and his siblings, Diana, Jean Ann, and Roy. His memory is carried on by his wife, Layne Ford Millican; his children: Martin Millican and wife Briana, Chance Yount and wife Lacy, Thomas Millican and wife Samantha, and Kaci Harris and husband Kevin; his grandchildren: Parker and Lee, Kaden and Sara, Blade and Abigail, Canden and Peyton, Monroe and Magnolia, Caden, Kolten, and Gracelyn; his great-grandchildren, Billie and Tatelyn; two sisters-in-law, Tami Ford and Toni Philips;as well as many lifelong friends and extended family. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 23, 2026, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to assist with funeral expenses. You may do so by visiting our office at 826 N Kings Hwy Nash, TX 75501 or calling our office at 903-838-5300.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

