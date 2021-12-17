Texarkana Holiday Weekend Guide

Advertisement

Happy Almost Christmas! With the last day of school for the remainder of the year today, it’s important now more than ever to get your game plan for what’s coming to the Texarkana Area in the next few weeks! Check back weekly for your local weekend holiday guide! Check out what Texarkana has to offer this weekend, December 17th-December 19th!

Friday:

Bearded Sinners Beard Club of Texas would like to invite you to our final benefit event of 2021. We will be hosting an awesome family friendly event to raise money for Randy Sam’s Outreach Shelter necessities for the upcoming winter season. Come dressed in your Christmas best, enter and compete in the beard competition, ugly Christmas sweater competition and show off your talents with D&M Entertainment Karaoke @ Hopkins Icehouse Friday December 17th from 8:00PM – 12:00AM

Saturday:



Join us for Christmas on Main (formerly Perot Holiday Traditions) Saturday December 18th! This year we present The Polar Express (10am), The Nightmare Before Christmas (2pm), and It’s a Wonderful Life (7pm) at the historic Perot Theatre.