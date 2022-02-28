Texarkana ISD Announces Activities for Texas Public Schools Week

Advertisement

Texarkana ISD will celebrate Public School Week from February 28th – March 11. TISD will join students and educators throughout the State of Texas in inviting their communities to visit schools to see firsthand how students are preparing for the future.

Campus activities scheduled for TISD during Texas Public Schools Week include:

Paul Laurence Dunbar Early Education Center

Muffins in the Morning – Wednesday, March 2 – 9:00 a.m.

Grandparents’ Coffee – Thursday, March 3 – 9:00 a.m.

Highland Park Elementary

Muffins in the Morning – Wednesday, March 2 – 7:30 a.m.

Grandparents’ Coffee – Thursday, March 3 – 7:30 a.m.

Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary

Morriss Read-A-Thon – Wednesday, March 2 – 8:30 a.m.

Muffins in the Morning – Wednesday, March 9 – 7:15 a.m.

Grandparents’ Build & Brunch, Mingle & Munch – Thursday, March 10 – 9:00 a.m.

Nash Elementary

Nash Family Breakfast – Wednesday, March 2 – 7:15 a.m.

Grandparents’ Coffee – Thursday, March 3 – 9:00 a.m.



Spring Lake Park Elementary

Read Across the Park – Wednesday, March 2 – 7:50 a.m.

Muffins in the Morning – Thursday, March 3 – 7:15 a.m.

Grandparents’ Coffee – Friday, March 4 – 9:00 a.m.

Theron Jones Early Literacy Center

Muffins in the Morning – Wednesday, March 2 – 7:15 a.m.

Grandparents’ Coffee – Thursday, March 3 – 9:00 a.m.

Waggoner Creek Elementary

Rise and Shine at the Creek – Wednesday, March 2 – 7:00 a.m.



Wake Village Elementary

Muffins in the Morning – Wednesday, March 9 – 7:15 a.m.

Grandparents’ Coffee – Thursday, March 10 – 9:00 a.m.

Westlawn Elementary

Muffins in the Morning/Black History Month Celebration/VIPS Update – Monday, February 28 – 9:30 a.m.

Westlawn Read-A-Thon – Wednesday, March 2 – 8:30 a.m.

Texas Public Schools Week was established in 1950 by the Masonic Lodges of Texas to recognize contributions made by the state’s free system of education. Each year, the event has grown. It continues as a meaningful way to showcase the many educational opportunities afforded to the more than four million students attending Texas Public Schools. This year marks the 163rd year of public education in Texas and the 63rd year of the annual Texas Public School Week celebration. Since 1954, school districts and communities across Texas have celebrated the success of public education during Public School Week.



TISD encourages the community, parents and families to attend any and all events.

