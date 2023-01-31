TEXARKANA ISD ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL SELECTED AS REGION 8 AP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Andy McCarter, Assistant Principal of Wake Village Elementary School in Texarkana ISD, has been selected to represent the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA) as the Region 8 Educational Service Center (ESC) Outstanding Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year.

The National Association of Elementary School Principals is committed to preparing assistant principals to step into the principal role. Recognition for the exceptional leadership of those responsible for the day-to-day operations of pre-K–8 schools instills pride in their accomplishments. It reinforces their leadership in helping children develop a lifelong love of learning.

Recipients of the regional award must currently be assistant principals who have been active for at least two years. They must also create a positive and motivating environment for others. McCarter has been an administrator at Wake Village since 2017. He is in his 16th year of education. He worked in the banking industry until he obtained his alternative teacher certification through I Teach Texas in 2006.

McCarter says of his selection, “The recognition of Region 8 Assistant Principal of the Year is a great honor for me, but is 100% attributable to the culture at Wake Village and the professionalism of the entire staff!”

