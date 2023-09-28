Texarkana ISD Board of Trustees Announce Naming of New Elementary School: Parks Elementary School

Sponsor



During the September 27, 2023 regular meeting of the Texarkana ISD Board of Trustees, the Board approved the naming of “Parks Elementary” for its newest school building. Parks Elementary School will be located on the district’s historic Pine Street property and is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2025.

Parks Elementary will serve as the replacement school for both Highland Park and Spring Lake Park Elementaries. The name was recommended to the Board by a committee made up of campus leaders, staff, and parents of both schools.

“We are honored to announce the name ‘Parks Elementary School’ as a testament to the enduring spirit of education in our community,” said Gerald Brooks, President of the TISD Board of Trustees. “This name embodies the values of dedication, resilience, and unity, and will honor the rich history and cherished memories associated with Highland Park Elementary School, Spring Lake Park Elementary School, and the different schools that have utilized the Pine Street site over the past 100 years.”

The construction of Parks Elementary School is made possible by the district’s 2022 bond program, which voters approved in November 2022 .

The new Parks Elementary School will provide cutting-edge learning environments equipped with the latest technologies and resources. The new building will also honor the proud history of the schools that it will replace through a traditional architectural style and the incorporation of historical artifacts into the interior design.

A groundbreaking for the campus is scheduled for Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 4:30