Texarkana ISD Celebrates 6 Outstanding Athletes on Fall Signing Day 

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) proudly celebrated the remarkable achievements of six exceptional student-athletes during the district’s Fall Signing Day ceremony held on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The event, filled with pride and excitement, marked a pivotal milestone as these athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic journeys at colleges and universities nationwide.

Surrounded by supportive family members, friends, coaches, and teammates, the student-athletes, representing a variety of sports, including Football, Softball, and Track & Field, officially signed their letter of intent. This moment marks the beginning of their next chapter and highlights their intense dedication and relentless work ethic in the classroom and on the field.

Signing Athletes Include:

Justin Arnold Jr. (Track & Field) – Henderson State University

Tradarian Ball (Football) – University of Oregon

Damien Chisum (Football) – Southern Arkansas University

Preslie Clopp (softball) – Texas A&M Texarkana

Duncan McGhee (Football) – Texas Christian University

Kameron Wrightner (Baseball) – Texas A&M Texarkana

Coach Gerry Stanford, TISD Athletic Director, expressed a sense of outstanding achievement in the student-athletes, noting, “Today is a reflection of years of disciplined effort and sacrifice. We are proud of these six athletes, not just for the commitments they’ve made to their colleges, but for the standard of character and leadership they’ve set within our program. They are ready to achieve greatness at the next level, and we are excited to follow their success.”

The celebration was filled with heartfelt speeches, emotional moments with family members, and the symbolic signing that marks years of perseverance, sacrifice, and athletic success. This celebration showcases TISD’s commitment to fostering student-athletes who excel in sports, character, and academics.

Congratulations to these athletes. The Texarkana ISD family is extremely proud of them and can’t wait to see all they accomplish in the future!