Texarkana ISD’s Christiane Irvin receives Region 8 Recognition Award at Texas Assessment Conference

Texarkana ISD Coordinator of Accountability and Assessment Christiane Irvin was named the Region 8 Recognition Award recipient by the Texas Statewide Network of Assessment Professionals.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana Independent School District announced that Christiane Irvin, coordinator of accountability and assessment, has been named the Region 8 Recognition Award recipient by the Texas Statewide Network of Assessment Professionals. Irvin was recognized during the Texas Assessment Conference Luncheon for her leadership, dedication and service to students and educators.

As Texarkana ISD’s district testing coordinator, Irvin plays an essential role in supporting student assessment efforts across the district. Her work helps ensure assessments are administered effectively while providing teachers, campus administrators and staff with the guidance and resources they need to support student success.

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Known for her servant leadership and commitment to excellence, Irvin consistently goes above and beyond her responsibilities to support those around her, according to the district. Her collaborative approach, attention to detail and willingness to help others have made her a valued resource throughout the district.

“Christiane exemplifies what it means to be a true Tiger,” said TISD Interim Superintendent Sherri Penix. “Her dedication to supporting our students and staff, along with her commitment to excellence in districtwide assessment efforts, reflects the pride and professionalism she brings to her work each day. We are very proud to see her recognized for the outstanding work she does every day.”

The Region 8 Recognition Award celebrates Irvin’s dedication to her profession and the difference she makes in Texarkana ISD. The district said her recognition reflects its commitment to supporting educators and creating an environment where students can succeed.

Texarkana ISD congratulated Irvin on the honor and thanked her for her continued service, leadership and commitment to students and staff.