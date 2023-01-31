Texarkana ISD Raises Bus Driver Pay to $25/Hour

Advertisement

Texarkana ISD has announced that pay for Bus Drivers is increasing to $25.00/hour. This rate applies to all full-time, part-time, trip, and substitute drivers.

In addition, flat rates for trip driving will now be $25.00 for 1-30 miles and $75.00 for over 30 miles. These rate increases will apply to current drivers and new drivers.

Current employees interested in driving should contact Kaye Oliver, Director of Transportation, for more information.

Anyone outside the district who is interested in becoming a Texarkana ISD bus driver should apply online at https://txkisd.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

