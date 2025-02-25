Texarkana ISD to Host 2025 New Student Enrollment Fair

Sponsor

Ready, Set, Enroll! The Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) invites families to rev their engines for a fun-filled, family-friendly event where new opportunities begin. The 2025 New Student Enrollment Fair is your starting line to an exciting future at TISD!

Join on Monday, March 17, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility. This event is designed for families of incoming Pre-K through 12th-grade students interested in learning more about TISD or enrolling for the 2025-2026 school year. Families will have the chance to meet with campus representatives, explore academic and extracurricular offerings, and receive assistance with enrollment.

What to Expect at the Enrollment Fair:

● FREE food and giveaways

● Bounce houses and games for children

● Club demonstrations and performances

● Campus and department information booths

● Photo booths to capture the moment

● TISD goody bags for attendees

“We are excited to welcome all of our new Tigers!” said Amanda Eisley, TISD Director of Student Services. “This is a great opportunity to explore everything TISD has to offer, get a sneak peek of our new schools opening in Fall 2025, and make the enrollment process as easy as possible.”

For more information about the Enrollment Fair, please visit www.txkisd.net or contact Rosalind Mayfield at 903-793-8473.

