City’s Finance Department Receives GFOA Budget Award for 10th Year in a Row

The City of Texarkana, Texas Finance Department is proud to announce that it has once again received the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, marking ten consecutive years of excellence.

The GFOA recognizes this honor as a significant milestone that underscores Texarkana’s dedication to outstanding governmental budgeting. By meeting nationally recognized standards for effective budget presentation, the city’s budget serves as a comprehensive:

• Policy document

• Financial plan

• Operations guide

• Communications tool

Chief Financial Officer Kristin Peeples emphasized the department’s ongoing commitment to excellence.

“Receiving this award year after year demonstrates our continued focus on efficiency and transparency,” Peeples said. “We continually strive to reimagine our budgeting process so that it not only meets the national standards, but also serves as a catalyst for our community’s growth.”

To qualify for this award, the budget must achieve a “proficient” rating in all four categories and meet fourteen essential criteria established by the GFOA.

